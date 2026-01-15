Nebuliser, inhaler demand for children jumps by 60% in Delhi





The demand for nebulisers, inhalers and respiratory medicines for children has surged sharply in Delhi during winter months, with chemists reporting spikes of up to 60 per cent during periods of severe air pollution, a survey has found out.

Nearly one-third of all nebuliser purchases were for children, reflecting the growing respiratory distress among younger age groups amid worsening air quality, the survey report noted.

The comprehensive survey was carried out by 'Warrior Moms' in collaboration with chemists in south, east, north and central Delhi last year, followed by a re-run with more pharmacists this year.

Chemists reported that sales of commonly prescribed asthma and respiratory medicines such as Asthalin, Levolin, Budecort and Seroflo rose significantly between November and January, when pollution levels typically peak.

In north Delhi alone, sales of some inhalers increased by about 40 per cent, while central and south Delhi outlets recorded a 50 to 60 per cent jump in demand for nebulisers.

Parents frequently complained of symptoms such as persistent cough, wheezing, breathlessness and chest tightness in children, with many chemists noting that these problems worsened during high-smog periods, especially in the early mornings and evenings, the survey said.

The report also highlighted supply challenges, with several pharmacies struggling to maintain stocks of high-demand items like Duolin Respules and Budecort nebulising solutions during peak pollution months.