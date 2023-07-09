Live
- ODI World Cup Qualifier: Bowlers help Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 128 runs; win title
- FIR against Digvijaya Singh for sharing post sparks row in MP
- LG forwards proposal to MHA for extension of GPAA act to Delhi
- Jaishankar terms Tanzania visit 'productive'
- Nadda holds six hour meeting with southern states BJP presidents. Likelyt to chantge Karnataka and Kerala state presidents
- Biden on Europe visit amid questions over NATO unity, munition to Ukraine
- 21-kg of dry ganja seized
- Governors have can speak on politics says Puducherry Guv
- Heavy rains: 17 trains cancelled, 12 diverted, says Northern Railways
- Delhi govt issues flood warning
Rahul Owns KTM 390 bike. Regrets cant ride as security people do not allow him
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shares his passion for bike and says his interaction with mechanics has taught him how this section of people struggle in society. Karol Bagh is "my next pit stop" of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul tweeted.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday as he shared a video of his recent interaction with motorcycle mechanics at Delhi's Karol Bagh. Calling it the "next pit stop" of the "Bharat Jodo Yatra", Gandhi shared on social media glimpses of his candid conversations with the mechanics at Karol Bagh on June 27, in which he is seen learning the nuances of servicing a bike and answering their queries.
In the video, Gandhi is heard saying that he has a KTM390 motorcycle, which is just parked unused as his security people do not allow him to go for a ride on it. Gandhi also answered queries from the mechanics, with one of them asking when he would get married, to which the former Congress chief replied, "Let us see." At the bikers' market, Gandhi interacted and serviced a motorcycle with Umed Shah, Vicky Sen and Manoj Paswan. "To strengthen the automobile industry of India, there is a need to empower the mechanics of India," the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.
"I made an effort to understand the difficulties and know the dreams of mechanics in India. As he taught me the nuances of servicing a bike, Umed Shah, a senior mechanic, told me how poverty had forced him to stop his studies and become a mechanic, like his elder brother, decades ago," the Congress leader said.
He added that Paswan and Sen told him how the meagre returns of their profession worried them everyday because of the responsibilities of family life. "I saw many others facing similar problems, working hard to make ends meet, even at the cost of their health," Gandhi was quoted as saying in the statement. "Our mechanics toil to sustain the automobile industry -- they deserve access to better facilities and the best opportunities. In the prosperity and well-being of every individual and workers of every profession lies Bharat's true progress," he asserted.