NEET Aspirant Alleges Drugging, Sexual Assault And Abandonment By Man In Lucknow

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant has accused a man of drugging and sexually assaulting her in Lucknow, later marrying her after she became pregnant and eventually abandoning her and their newborn child. Police have initiated an investigation following her complaint.

The woman, whose identity has been withheld, had moved to Lucknow in 2023 to prepare for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). She was living in the Gomti Nagar area and attending a coaching institute when she met the accused, identified as Aditya Yadav, who worked as a cab driver. Their acquaintance reportedly developed into a relationship over time.

According to the complaint, the man allegedly took her to a hotel room on one occasion, mixed an intoxicating substance into her drink and sexually assaulted her. She later discovered that she was pregnant.

After learning about the pregnancy, the accused allegedly proposed marriage and convinced her to undergo a temple ceremony at the Chandrika Devi temple in the presence of two of his friends. However, she was never introduced to his family members.

Following the birth of their daughter, the man reportedly stayed with her in a rented accommodation for a few days before leaving on the pretext of purchasing medicines. He allegedly switched off his phone and cut off contact. When she attempted to reach him through his acquaintances, he refused to accept responsibility for her or the child, the complaint states.

The woman subsequently approached the police, who have registered a case and begun further investigation. Authorities have said appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings.