Neither people nor his party take Rahul Gandhi seriously: Ram Kadam after LoP’s Fatehpur visit

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Friday, while reacting to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh, said that neither the people nor his own party take him seriously.

Speaking to IANS, Ram Kadam said, “Neither people take Rahul Gandhi seriously nor his party. The whole nation knows who he is. Since Rahul Gandhi’s leadership began, Congress has lost every election except one or two. Even their own leaders don’t take him seriously.”

He added, “There is no need to take the visit seriously. Wherever he goes, it’s his personal choice. But he should avoid cheap politics. If Rahul Gandhi’s intentions were pure, he would be welcomed everywhere. However, his intentions are not pure; he only wants cheap politics.”

Congress leader Udit Raj also reacted and said, “From the deaths of Y. Puran to Valmiki, and the incident where a shoe was hurled at the Chief Justice of India, the race for harassment is underway. If Rahul Gandhi does not stand up, who will support these poor and oppressed people? He is their only support. The entire country’s poor, Dalits, backward communities, and tribals look up to Rahul Gandhi.”

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi met with the family of Dalit Hariom Valmiki, who was brutally beaten to death in Raebareli recently, and expressed his solidarity with their grief.

Reports came that the family refused to meet Rahul Gandhi, saying that they are satisfied with the government's action. Some posters were also put up along the streets Rahul Gandhi was to pass by. The posters said there should be no politics over the issue. The members of the Congress party tore the posters and said that the family members had been forced to give a statement under pressure from the government.

Later, kin of Hariom Valmiki finally met Rahul Gandhi under a heavy police presence.

Rahul Gandhi took to his social media platform ‘X’ and posted, "The brutal murder of Hariom Valmiki has shaken the conscience of the entire nation. There was a question in the eyes of his family, filled with pain. Is being a Dalit in this country a crime? In Uttar Pradesh, the administration is busy intimidating the victim's family. They even tried to stop the family from meeting me. This is the same failure of the system, which every time becomes a shield for the culprits and puts the victim on the dock."

"Justice cannot be kept under house arrest. The BJP government should end the pressure on the victim's family and ensure the strictest punishment for the guilty. I stand firmly with Hariom Valmiki's family and every exploited, deprived, and weak citizen of the country. This fight is not just for Hariom - it is for every voice that refuses to bow before injustice," he added.

The Congress party on its X handle also shared the same post.

After meeting the victim's family, Gandhi condemned the incident, stating, "What happened to Hariom Valmiki is a grave offence against the Constitution of this country. Such a base ideology is a blot on society. We will continue to fight against this injustice and oppression. This country will be governed by Babasaheb’s Constitution, not by Manuism."

The lynching of the Dalit youth in Raebareli has sparked widespread outrage and turned into a major political controversy. The city’s top police official said that five accused persons have been arrested, with more suspects currently under investigation and expected to be taken into custody once their involvement is established.

The incident has sparked a political battle. The Congress has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of protecting the culprits. The government has denied the charges and said that swift action has been taken.

The victim, Hariom, was allegedly beaten to death with sticks and belts by a group of locals who mistakenly believed he was a thief.