Nepal Election 2026 Results: RSP Leads in Early Voting Trends

The Nepal Elections for 2026 are soon going to come in. This means the results are just around the corner. The voting counting is still being continued at the moment. These elections are extremely important because this is the first Nepal parliament elections after the protests done by Gen-Z that changed the political situation of the country. Many people are hoping for the best through these elections. They wish and hope that this time's elections change the government in a positive way.

Early Nepal voting results show that the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is performing very well. The party has gained strong support from young voters. In recent Nepal political news, it was reported that Balen Shah Rastriya Swatantra Party candidates are winning seats and leading in several constituencies.

RSP in Nepal leads constituencies in different parts of Nepal. This is quite surprising because in Nepal's parliament elections, traditional political parties have usually won. The new party's strong performance shows that many people and voters want change in the country's politics.

Older political parties are also doing very well in some areas. Leaders like Gagan Thapa and former PM KP Sharma Oli are still extremely important people in Kathmandu politics as well as the National political system.

Millions of people have voted in the elections. Many young voters also participated after last year's corruption and bad governance. Their participation has made these Nepal democracy elections even more significant.

As the counting of votes continues, the final Nepal election winners will soon be announced. The Nepal Election 2026 results could bring major changes to Nepal’s political future.