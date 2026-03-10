Nepalese held for killing live-in partner, her daughter

New Delhi: A 38-year-old Nepalese national accused of killing his live-in partner and her nine-year-old daughter in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag was apprehended from Delhi, an official said on Monday. The accused, identified as Deepak Bahadur, was wanted in connection with a double murder case registered at Kotwali Rudraprayag police station on March 7.

Police said the crime came to light on March 6 after local authorities in Rudraparayg received information that a foul smell was emanating from a rented room. A resident of the area alerted the police after noticing that Bahadur, who had been living in the room with a 34-year-old woman and her minor daughter, had not been seen for several days. A police team reached the spot and found the room locked.

After gaining entry, the bodies of the woman and the child were discovered inside in a decomposed condition, indicating that the murders had taken place several days earlier, the police said.

"Bahadur was missing from the spot, prompting police to suspect his involvement in the crime. A case was subsequently registered and an investigation was launched. During the probe, Uttarakhand Police traced the possible location to Delhi and sought out assistance to apprehend him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akanksha Yadav in a statement said.