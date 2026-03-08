Never dependent on permission

New Delhi :India has never depended on permission from any country to purchase Russian oil, and the recent US sanctions waiver merely removes friction rather than shaping India’s energy policy, a senior government functionary said. The remarks came after the United States announced a temporary 30-day waiver allowing Indian refiners to buy Russian oil cargoes amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions linked to the conflict with Iran. “The US waiver of sanctions removes friction. It does not define India's policy, which is governed by the energy trilemma, affordability, availability and sustainability, for every Indian household,” the government functionary said.

Rejecting Opposition criticism over the waiver, the official said India’s energy purchases are guided by national interest. “India will buy oil from wherever it is available. Our oil purchases will not be governed by any hollow slogans.