Never disrespected Biju Babu: Nishikant

New Delhi:The BJP MP, Nishikant Dubey, on Monday refuted allegations that he disrespected Biju Patnaik, asserting that he always held the former Odisha chief minister in high regard. “There has never been any lack of respect for Biju Patnaik. When the Congress treated Biju Babu unjustly, it was the Jana Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party that stood by him. What I said that day, and what I repeat again today, is that I am running a continuous series exposing the deeds of the Nehru-Gandhi family and the Congress,” Dubey told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

“What allegation did I make against Biju Babu? ...I was speaking about the actions of the Nehru family, and that is all I said. If anyone has been hurt by it, I can only try to explain my position to them,” he added. Dubey said the country’s biggest problem is the tendency to view people through the prism of region and caste, arguing that even great personalities have been reduced to narrow identities.

“What is the biggest problem in this country? People divide everything based on region and caste. Even great personalities are pushed into such narrow categories. Was Biju Babu not a matter of pride for Bihar as well? In 1936–37, when Odisha was separated from Bihar, does that mean he is not a source of pride for Bihar too? “For your information, Bidhan Chandra Roy, who became the first chief minister of Bengal, was born in Patna. He was Bihari,” Dubey said.

This came after the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha, protesting purportedly disparaging remarks by Dubey against Bilu Patnaik. Soon after the official listed papers were laid on the table, BJD leader Sasmit Patra rose to record a “serious protest against the disparaging, false and concocted statements made by MP Nishikant Dubey against Biju Patnaik”. “He (Dubey) has called Biju Patnaik a CIA agent. This is the level to which the ruling party has fallen,” Patra said. “This is utterly shameful. Biju Janata Dal strongly opposes it and in protest we are walking out.”

Patra had on Saturday resigned from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT and Communications, protesting panel chairperson Dubey’s remarks.