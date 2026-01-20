New chapter in India’s political history: Rajasthan BJP on Nitin Nabin’s appointment

Jaipur: A grand celebration was organised at the Rajasthan BJP office to mark the unopposed election of Nitin Nabin as the president of the party.

BJP office bearers and workers celebrated the occasion with drum beats, fireworks, and enthusiastic slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Bharatiya Janata Party Zindabad,” “Narendra Modi Zindabad,” “JP Nadda Zindabad,” and “Nitin Nabin Zindabad.”

Workers also distributed sweets to mark the joyous occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Cabinet Minister Jogaram Patel of the Bhajanlal government expressed gratitude to party workers for the successful and unopposed election of the National President.

Congratulating Nitin Nabin, he said that a new chapter has begun in India’s political history.

On the BJP’s 45th foundation year, the party has received a 45-year-old young leader who will play a crucial role in taking the nation to new heights during the ‘Amrit Kaal’ through his patriotism and dedication to the country.

He added that the world’s largest democratic party has today received dynamic and energetic leadership.

Revenue Minister Hemant Meena also congratulated Nitin Nabin and expressed confidence that the party would set new benchmarks under his leadership.

He said the BJP is a party that actively promotes youth leadership and that young energy will significantly contribute to nation-building, particularly in the TSP region and across the country.

BJP State General Secretary Shravan Singh Bagdi stated that the appointment of a young National President has infused fresh enthusiasm among the youth nationwide.

He emphasised that in the BJP, opportunities are provided on the basis of work and service, unlike other parties that function on dynastic politics.

He said the BJP has once again proved itself to be a party of the youth and expressed confidence that stronger coordination between the organisation and the government would further strengthen the party in the coming times.

Present on the occasion were BJP State General Secretaries Bhupendra Saini and Mithilesh Gautam; State secretaries Ajit Madhan and Apurva Singh; BJP Office Secretary Mukesh Parik; State Chief Spokesperson Ramlal Sharma; BJP Mahila Morcha State President Rakhi Rathore; Yuva Morcha State President Shankar Gera; Jaipur District President Amit Goyal; BJP Media In-charge Pramod Vashisht; IT In-charge Avinash Joshi; along with a large number of BJP office bearers, public representatives, and party workers.