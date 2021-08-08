New Delhi: 3 men held for selling luxury cars using forged papers

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested three members of a gang allegedly involved in selling luxury cars to buyers using forged bank documents, officials said on Sunday.

Seven cars were seized from the possession of accused -- Rajeev Kumar (34), Vaibhav Rana (21) and Vijender Rana (51) -- who operated in the Delhi-NCR region and Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Police said the gang usually got the cars financed through different banks using dummy applicants and later sold them to buyers (victims) after getting the vehicles cleared from transport authorities on submitting forged no-objection certificates (NOCs) of banks from where the vehicles were financed.

On August 2, a complaint was also received from one of the private banks about the two cars financed by them to two people and alleged that later it came to their knowledge that the hypothecation of the bank has been removed from Registration Certificate (RC) of both the vehicles after making false representations and on the basis of forged documents submitted in the RTO, according to the police.

During the course of investigation, local intelligence and technical surveillance led to the arrest of three men who were part of the gang and seven vehicles were seized upon their disclosure, a senior police officer said.