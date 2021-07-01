New Delhi Hardens Stance and 7 EU Nations Clear Covishield for Greenpass

As per recent reports, about 7 nations out of 28 European Union nations have gone ahead and gave clearance to the Serum Institute of India's Covishield Vaccine. The 7 EU nations include Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Iceland, Greece, Ireland and Spain.



The European Union has so far have been reluctant to approve the Indian made Covid Vaccines for "Green Pass" under which the people have been vaccinated with Covishield, they would be unlikely permitted to travel to EU member states.

However, New Delhi, on Wednesday has reacted and stated that, it would resort to a reciprocal policy over quarantine exemptions.

Starting from 1st July, the Green pass kicks in.

The above move by India would make EU reconsider and accept both Covishield as well as Covaxin certificates. If the EU does not permit, then India will also not accept the EU certificates, produced by those individuals arriving from EU to India. They would be required to undergo mandatory quarantine.

The EU nations have only accepted vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency, so far, these vaccines have got approval, they include Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca and Janssen have got approval. Covishield, is an Indian version of Astrazeneca, it has not been given clearance.

The European Union Ambassador to India, Ugo Astuto has said, that, every approval process of the vaccine should be conducted on its own merit.

On 28th June, Adar Poonwala, (CEO of Serum Institute of India), manufacturer of Covishield, in his tweet, has stated "I realize that a lot of Indians who have taken Covishiedl are facing issues with travel to the EU. I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with nations.

However, European Medicines Agency has stated that it has not got a request for approval of Covishield.

Foreign Minister S Jaishanker has taken up the issue with a top EU official; he has discussed vaccine production and access. Took up Covishield authorization for travel to Europe will be following up. Jaishankar tweeted.

The European Medical Agency which is responsible for evaluation as well supervision of Medicinal products has approved four vaccines so far. They are CormirnatyBionTech-Pfizer), Moderna, Vaxzevria(Oxford-AstraZeneca) and Janssen(Johnson & Johnson).

Without the Approval of EMA, all those nations importing Covishield may face legal problems. Covaxin, which is produced indigenously is waiting for the Approval for emergency use authorization.