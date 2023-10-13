New Delhi: ‘India, France taking strategic partnership to newer heights’

New Delhi : India and France discussed potential collaboration in niche areas such as cyberspace and artificial intelligence with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saying that strategic partnership between the two nations is more relevant today than ever and both sides are looking forward to taking it to “newer heights”.

Singh and French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu held extensive talks at the fifth annual India-France Defence Dialogue in Paris on Wednesday evening with a focus on enhancing defence industrial cooperation. “The two ministers discussed a wide range of topics from the assessment of regional situation to the ongoing military-to-military engagements, with a focus on enhancing defence industrial cooperation,” the defence ministry said on Thursday. In a post on X, Singh described his meeting with Lecornu as “excellent”.

“Had an excellent meeting with the French Minister for the Armed Forces, Mr. Sebastien Lecornu in Paris,” Singh said. “India-France strategic partnership has deepened over years and is more relevant today than ever. We look forward to taking this partnership to newer heights,” he said.

Singh visited a jet engine manufacturing facility of French firm Safran near Paris and witnessed the latest developments in aero-engine technology. His visit to the facility at Gennevilliers assumed significance as Safran is looking at co-developing a fighter aircraft engine in India under a mega project.