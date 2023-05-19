New Delhi: Is Centre conspiring to overturn Supreme Court order says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked on Friday whether the Centre was "conspiring" to reverse through an ordinance the Supreme Court verdict giving the elected government executive powers in services matters.

"Why is LG sir not obeying the SC order? Why hasn't the file pertaining to the Services Secretary been signed for two days? It is being said that the Centre is going to reverse the SC order by bringing an ordinance next week? Is the Centre conspiring to overturn the SC order? Is LG sir waiting for the ordinance and that's why he is not signing the file?" Kejriwal asked in a tweet in Hindi.

LG V K Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleging "unconstitutional brazenness, intimidation and disregard of rules and procedures" by the AAP government following the Supreme Court verdict on services matters. In the letter, the lieutenant governor said that in the past one week, a "gloomy face of governance" emerged in Delhi where "organised, structured and specialised administrative machinery" is yet again facing the "brunt" of "highhandedness" of the political executive.

Meanwhile, Delhi's cabinet ministers met Saxena on Friday over the issue of transfer of the services secretary. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has alleged that the lieutenant governor was yet to clear the file on the transfer of the services secretary sent two days ago. PTI SLB VIT Services Secretary Ashish More, who was removed by the AAP dispensation, has alleged that minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has "personal vengeance" against him and has threatened "to ruin his life". Responding to the allegations, Bharadwaj said More's conduct was "on record".