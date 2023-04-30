Live
New Delhi: LG’s interest in renovation of CM Arvind Kejriwal home unconstitutional & undemocratic says Atishi Singh
The renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s home is causing further controversy.
New Delhi : The renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s home is causing further controversy. The Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi’s LG Vinay Kumar Saxena are again at odds over the renovation. Vinay Kumar Saxena had requested papers relating to the house’s refurbishment from the Chief Secretary of Delhi. The Delhi government has expressed displeasure over this. According to Atishi Singh, a Delhi government minister, the LG has no jurisdiction to make directives to any official.
“I have seen the media report of your letter dated 27.04.2023 addressed to the Chief Secretary, it was written in this letter that you have requested the records pertaining to the renovation of the Public Works Department and a factual report on this has also been requested from your side,” she said in a letter to the LG.
“As I am sure you are aware, as the PWD Minister of the Government of Delhi, I am responsible for any work of the Government relating to the Public Works Department,” Atishi stated in the letter. “Needless to say, the letter’s insinuations and claims are without merit and have been produced for political motives,” she added.
In the letter, Atishi voiced her discontent with the Delhi LG’s directive.
“LG has no power to direct any kind of action,” she has stated. “LG cannot give commands to any officer directly.
In accordance with my authority, I am obligated to inform you that, as per Rule 4(2) of the Transaction of Business of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Rules, 1993 (‘ToBR’), I find myself compelled by my constitutional duty to the people of Delhi, in whose name I hold my mandate, to write to you regarding my concerns with the unconstitutional and undemocratic nature of your communication dated 27.04.2023,” the letter stated.