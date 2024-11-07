  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

New Delhi: One killed, 4 injured in road accident

New Delhi: One killed, 4 injured in road accident
x
Highlights

New Delhi: A 53-year-old man died and four others were injured after the driver of an SUV lost control of the vehicle, which hit two motorcycles, a...

New Delhi: A 53-year-old man died and four others were injured after the driver of an SUV lost control of the vehicle, which hit two motorcycles, a car and a handcart in Aman Vihar area of Delhi's Rohini, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajender Yadav, who succumbed during treatment, they said.

According to police, a PCR call was received regarding a Hyundai Creta car hitting two motorcycles, another car and a handcart in Aman Vihar area on Tuesday night, injuring five people.

All the injured -- Arun Kumar (38), Rahul Singh (29), Sachin (18), Rajender Yadav and SUV driver Hridya Juneja (23) -- were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Yadav died during treatment, police said.

A police team was rushed to the spot and it nabbed the driver Hridya Juneja of the sports utility vehicle (SUV), said a police officer.

Legal action is being initiated and the team is collecting information from Juneja to know how he lost control of the vehicle. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick