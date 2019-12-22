New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi arrives at Ramlila Maidan for public rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Ramlila Maidan, where he is scheduled to address a public rally organised by the BJP on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Ramlila Maidan, where he is scheduled to address a public rally organised by the BJP on Sunday. The Prime Minister was welcomed by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari at the venue, along with other senior functionaries of the party.

The rally has been organised by the party for thanking the Prime Minister for the decision of regularising unauthorised colonies in Delhi. A massive crowd has gathered at Delhi's Ramlila maidan ahead of Prime Minister Modi's address at the rally ground. Party MP's from Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, Meenakshi Lekhi, Hans Raj Hans, Harsh Vardhan also addressed the crowd ahead of Prime Minister's speech.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ramlila Maidan. He will address a rally here, shortly. pic.twitter.com/fRitz3C5IE — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

During his address, the Prime Minister is likely to speak on the party's promise of giving ownership rights to close to 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital, which has been fulfilled through a recent decision. While the party has been focusing on making the public meeting a grand success, the administration has made elaborate arrangements for security in view of the recent protests in the national capital over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act.