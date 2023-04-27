New Delhi: Sudan truce falters as fighting flares up again

New Delhi : A fragile, three-day ceasefire in Sudan was punctured by airstrikes and reports of renewed fighting, putting at risk rescue missions to evacuate foreign nationals from the conflict-hit African nation. Three previously attempted ceasefires have failed over 11 days of fighting. So far, at least 459 people have been killed and more than 4,000 wounded, according to UN agencies.

In a grave development, the World Health Organisation has said that there is "high risk of biological hazard" after one of the warring factions seized an infectious diseases laboratory in capital Khartoum. Meanwhile, in an operation being coordinated by the MEA, the IAF plans to carry out multiple sorties over the next 36 hours to rescue Indians stranded in Sudan.



Of the 3,000 Indians reported to be in the country, around 600 have been evacuated so far. Tactical C-130J aircraft and Indian Navy warships will attempt to bring back as many Indians as possible from Sudan before the ceasefire ends.