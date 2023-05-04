New Delhi: WAPCOS ex-CMD Rajinder Kumar Gupta arrested, `38 cr seized

New Delhi : The CBI has arrested former chairman and managing director of WAPCOS Rajinder Kumar Gupta and his son Gaurav after it recovered more than Rs 38.38 crore cash from their premises making it the biggest seizure of cash by the agency in its history, officials said Wednesday. WAPCOS, previously known as Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited, is a central public sector enterprise wholly owned by the government and is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began its searches Tuesday after booking Gupta, his wife Reema Singal, son Gaurav Singal, and daughter-in-law Komal Singal, for allegedly amassing illicit wealth to the tune of Rs 7.91 crore during Gupta's tenure as CMD from April 1, 2011 to March 31, 2019, the officials said.

