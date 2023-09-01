New guidelines for review of development, law & order in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Development and law and order will now be reviewed separately in 68 districts of Uttar Pradesh and guidelines for this have been fixed.

According to a government spokesman, law and order and development works will be evaluated, monitored and reviewed at different levels in the state.

The development work of government departments and officers of various levels in law and order will be reviewed on the basis of information available on the Chief Minister Dashboard. Poor performing officers will be identified and their work improved.

Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has issued guidelines for review of law and order and development works.

After the order of the government, the district magistrates will review the law and order in 68 districts.

On the other hand in rest of the seven districts, police commissioners will review the law and order in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra, Noida, Prayagraj and Ghaziabad under the police commissioner system.

The review of law and order and development works at the divisional level will now be separate. Divisional level meeting will have to be organized within a week of the district level review meeting.

The review meeting of development works will be chaired by the Divisional Commissioner. In the divisional headquarters where the police commissionerate system is not applicable, the law-and-order meeting will also be held under the chairmanship of the divisional commissioner.

Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspector General and Police Captains of the districts located in the circle will be present in the meeting. Additional commissioner has been appointed as the nodal officer in the circle for revenue and development work. Deputy Inspector General of Police has been appointed as the nodal officer in the circle for law and order.

The review of development work and law and order at the district level will be different.

The development work will be reviewed in the meeting chaired by the District Magistrate. Instructions have been given to organise a meeting within a week of publishing the ranking of the CM Dashboard every month. The Chief Development Officer has been nominated as the nodal officer of the CM Dashboard to review the development works at the district level.

The Police Commissioner performance will be reviewed by the Principal Secretary Home and the DGP in the districts, including Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur where the Police Commissioner system is in force.

The law and order there will also be reviewed every month by the Principal Secretary Home and the Director General of Police.

The ranking will be released on the 15th of every month on the basis of the implementation of the services and schemes of various departments on the CM Dashboard. The performance index, data quality index and work done on flagship projects will be made the basis of ranking.