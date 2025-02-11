New Income Tax Bill 2025 to be Introduced in Parliament on Thursday: Sources

The New Income Tax Bill 2025 is set to be tabled in Parliament on Thursday, marking a significant step in the ongoing India tax reforms 2025. This Income Tax Bill aims to simplify the language of the tax laws, making them clearer, more concise, and easier for taxpayers to understand. Sources confirmed that the bill will be sent to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance for further review but will not propose any changes to the current tax slabs or review existing tax rebates.

The Income Tax law changes are designed to reduce disputes, litigation, and provide greater tax certainty to taxpayers. These changes are part of the larger Government tax policy update that seeks to modernize India’s taxation system. The Income Tax amendments 2025 are expected to replace the six-decade-old tax code with a more streamlined and transparent system.

Ahead of introducing the New tax bill India, the government sought public feedback on simplifying language, reducing litigation, lowering compliance burdens, and eliminating outdated provisions. The Income Tax Bill latest update reveals that the Income Tax Department received 6,500 suggestions from stakeholders.

The Income Tax Bill news is generating considerable attention as it heads for Parliament tax bill discussion. It’s expected that this bill will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of tax reforms in India. The Finance Ministry tax proposal is expected to make tax processes more efficient and accessible for citizens and businesses alike.