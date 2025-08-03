Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Varanasi comes at a time when both India and the world have witnessed the country’s strength and capabilities through the successful execution of Operation Sindoor. Referring to the military operation in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Adityanath said, “This New India has the courage to crush the perpetrators of terror into the ground and eliminate enemies by entering their territory.

“Prime Minister Modi’s arrival in Kashi today follows the triumph of Operation Sindoor. On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, I welcome and congratulate the prime minister.”

Highlighting Modi’s global stature, the chief minister said, “He is the world’s most popular leader. In recent days, you must have seen how four different countries awarded their highest civilian honours to Prime Minister Modi.”

Adityanath also underlined the pride that Varanasi, or Kashi, takes for being represented by Modi as its Member of Parliament.

“It is a matter of immense pride that Prime Minister Modi represents ‘Avinashi Kashi’ (indestructible city of Kashi) in Parliament. Over the last 11 years, Kashi has emerged as a unique confluence of the ancient and the new -- a blend of spirituality and modernity that continues to draw global attention.”

He also pointed out that Modi’s presence in his home constituency for the 51st time is unprecedented for any prime minister.

“So far, the prime minister has inaugurated projects worth Rs 34,000 crore out of the Rs 51,000 crore sanctioned for Varanasi in recent years,” he said.

Adityanath added that during his visit on Saturday, Modi would launch development projects worth another Rs 2,200 crore for the people of Kashi. These include initiatives in connectivity, water supply, education, healthcare, sports, cultural rejuvenation, and all-round regional development, the chief minister said.