New Investigation Targets Anil Ambani Over Alleged ₹68 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its ongoing investigation into allegations of financial irregularities in an organization called the Anil Ambani Group. The company has also launched an investigation into the Anil Ambani fresh probe case valued at Rs 68.2 millions, NDTV Profit reported.

The ED on Thursday night carried out a series of search ED investigation Anil Ambani in four locations including three situated in Bhubaneswar along with one location situated in Kolkata -- associated with a company known by its name as Biswal Tradelink Pvt. Ltd. an unassuming entity that is being investigated for operating an array that included shell corporations and issuing Rs 68 crore fake bank guarantee to pay commissions.

According to authorities, Biswal Tradelink issued a fake bank guarantee to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) which had the value totaling around 68.2 crore. In Reliance Group controversy, the firm was alleged to have charged an 8-percent commission for fake bank guarantees. Cents for fake bank guarantees.

The criminals used a fake domain called s-bi.co.in that was designed to look like the real website of State Bank of India (sbi.co.in). The cloned domain was used to fool SECI and other organizations by sending fake emails that seemed to come from the institution.

ED officials have located communications from suspects, proving that Telegram's disappearing messaging feature was being utilized by the network in order to avoid surveillance and keep it secret.

The bank guarantee in the Anil Ambani fraud case was believed to have been arranged to aid the transaction between Reliance NU BESS Private Limited and Maharashtra Energy Generation Limited, both of which are linked with the Anil Ambani company group.

The agency has determined that the bank's guarantee was fake bank guarantee charges and was backed up by forged communications designed to impersonate the State Bank of India (SBI).

The syndicate apparently attempted to pass off the guarantee as authentic by using a forged email address “s-bi.co.in” in place of “sbi.co.in” when dealing with SECI.