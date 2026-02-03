New law to regulate school fees will not be implemented in 2025-26

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday told the Supreme Court that a new law which regulates fees in private schools in the national capital will not be implemented in the academic year 2025-26. The statement was made before a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe which was hearing a batch of pleas concerning the implementation of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Delhi government, told the bench that the law will not be enforced in the current academic year.

"In view of the clarification of S V Raju... that the legal regime will not be implemented with effect from 2025-26, no further orders are required," the bench said. The bench left all the issues open for being raised before the Delhi High Court which is hearing a batch of pleas challenging the 2025 Act and its subsequent rules.

The top court was hearing pleas, including those challenging a January 8 order of the high court which refused to stay a notification directing private schools here to constitute fee regulation committees but extended the time for setting up such panels.

During the hearing, one of the advocates appearing in the matter said the high court must decide the issue at the earliest as a number of schools and lakhs of children are involved. "The high court is aware of it. There is no need to assume that the high court is unaware and we are the only ones who are aware of it," the bench said. When another lawyer said the matter must be heard by the high court before March 31, the bench said the parties may make a request for early disposal of the petitions before the high court. While hearing the pleas on January 19, the apex court had questioned the Delhi government over its timing in enforcing the law. The bench had said implementation of the 2025 Act, when the academic year was already underway, appeared confused and potentially unworkable.