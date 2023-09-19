Live
- TDP leaders arrested at Simhachalam
- Sahi Samay Sahi Soch
- CDIL to add assembly lines, boost capacity by 100 mn units in India
- TN police arrest YouTuber and motorist TTF Vasan for bike stunts
- AP High Court posts Naidu's bail plea in Inner Ring Road case to Thursday
- Shree Ganesha of new Parliament Building with determination to make India developed Bharat-PM
- SS Rajamouli presents Nitin Kakkar’s ‘Made in India’
- Elon Musk to make Twitter, now X, paid for all users
- IT tech firm HireMee’s jobseeker services now on National Career Service portal
- IIT Jodhpur researchers turn to snake venom to fight antibiotic resistance
Just In
New Parliament Building Designated as Parliament House of India
Highlights
The new Parliament building has been designated as the Parliament House of India, a Lok Sabha Secretariat notification said.
The new Parliament building has been designated as the Parliament House of India, a Lok Sabha Secretariat notification said.
"The Speaker, Lok Sabha is pleased to notify the new building of Parliament situated in the precincts of the Parliament House on Plot Number 118, New Delhi, east of the existing Parliament House with Raisina road to the south and Red Cross road to the north, to be, hereon, designated as the Parliament House of India," said the notification issued on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led parliamentarians across party lines in bidding farewell to the old Parliament building on Monday.
Parliament proceedings will shift to the new building from Tuesday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS