New Parliament Building Designated as Parliament House of India

New Parliament Building Designated as Parliament House of India
Highlights

The new Parliament building has been designated as the Parliament House of India, a Lok Sabha Secretariat notification said.

"The Speaker, Lok Sabha is pleased to notify the new building of Parliament situated in the precincts of the Parliament House on Plot Number 118, New Delhi, east of the existing Parliament House with Raisina road to the south and Red Cross road to the north, to be, hereon, designated as the Parliament House of India," said the notification issued on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led parliamentarians across party lines in bidding farewell to the old Parliament building on Monday.

Parliament proceedings will shift to the new building from Tuesday.

