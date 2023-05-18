Live
New Parliament building opening on May 28
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly- constructed Parliament building on May 28.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly- constructed Parliament building on May 28.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Modi on Thursday and extended an invitation to inaugurate the new building, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.
The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber, it said.
In case of a joint sitting of both the Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.
