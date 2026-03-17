New restrictions, SOPs planned for Char Dham Yatra 2026: BKTC Chairman

Dehradun: Ahead of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra 2026, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has announced a series of new restrictions and arrangements aimed at maintaining the sanctity of temples and ensuring better management of devotees.

Speaking in Dehradun, BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said that non-Sanatani individuals will not be allowed entry into temples managed by the committee. The decision was taken during a recent meeting of the temple committee in which several proposals regarding preparations for the annual pilgrimage were discussed.

The committee oversees major Himalayan shrines, including Badrinath Temple and Kedarnath Temple, which witness lakhs of pilgrims every year during the Char Dham Yatra.

Dwivedi said the step was taken keeping in mind the faith of devotees and the traditional customs associated with the temples.

“During the meeting, we unanimously decided that non-Sanatani individuals will not be allowed entry into temples under the committee. The use of mobile phones will also be prohibited inside the temple premises, especially in the sanctum sanctorum, to maintain the sanctity of the place,” he said while speaking to reporters.

According to the chairman, the SOP covers various aspects, including entry regulation, security arrangements and maintaining a peaceful religious atmosphere inside temple premises.

The ban on mobile phones has also been introduced to prevent crowding, unnecessary photography and disturbance inside the temples, particularly near the sanctum sanctorum where devotees gather for darshan.

Dwivedi also made remarks regarding actor Sara Ali Khan, saying that if she expresses devotion towards Sanatan Dharma and submits an affidavit affirming the same, she would be allowed to offer prayers at the temples.

“If Sara Ali Khan expresses her devotion towards Sanatan Dharma and submits an affidavit, we will allow her to offer prayers,” he said.

He further explained that the concept was not new and had historical roots in the traditional system established by Adi Shankaracharya.

“Once again, I would like to tell you about Sanatan and non-Sanatan. This is not a new system. Adi Shankaracharya had made this system since ancient times,” Dwivedi said.

The announcements ahead of the Char Dham Yatra have triggered discussions across the state. While some see the move as an effort to preserve religious traditions and temple discipline, others have raised concerns about its legal and social implications.



