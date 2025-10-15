New Twist In Durgapur Medical Student Rape Case As Classmate Arrested, Police Say Only One Accused Involved

The investigation into the alleged rape of a 23-year-old medical student in Durgapur took a new direction after West Bengal Police arrested her male classmate from Malda. The student became the sixth person detained in the case, with police now suggesting that the assault was likely committed by a single individual.

Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissioner Sunil Kumar Choudhary ruled out the possibility of gangrape, citing medical evidence and preliminary findings that point to one accused. He added that the victim’s classmate, who had accompanied her on the night of the incident, was under scrutiny due to inconsistencies in his statements.

CCTV footage from the college premises showed the survivor and her classmate leaving the campus around 7:54 p.m. and returning later, though the friend briefly appeared alone in between. The police noted that he didn’t alert anyone despite the time gap. The survivor later alleged that her phone was used by the accused to demand ₹3,000 for its return.

Her father, who filed the police complaint, named the classmate as a suspect, suggesting premeditation. Five local residents had earlier been arrested, but discrepancies in statements and forensic reports led investigators to question the initial gangrape theory.

The case has sparked strong political reactions across West Bengal and Odisha. Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi assured full support to the survivor’s family, while Odisha State Commission for Women termed the incident “barbaric.” Trinamool Congress leaders, however, criticized remarks linking the case to communal motives.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee drew flak for questioning why the student was out at night, prompting sharp responses from Odisha BJP leaders. Following disruptions at the hospital, the Calcutta High Court barred political figures and outsiders from entering the premises.

Protests demanding justice continue as police await forensic results. Officials reiterated that, based on evidence so far, the crime appears to have been committed by one person. The survivor remains under treatment at a private medical college in Durgapur, while her family seeks permission to transfer her to Odisha for safety reasons.