New twist in Maharashtra: Now, Sena-NCP unite to keep BJP out

Mumbai: In yet another twist to the political saga in the Ambernath Municipal Council in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party along with one independent member on Friday formed a group to stake claim to rule the local body by keeping the BJP away from power.

A senior local leader of the Shiv Sena confirmed that his party, the NCP and one independent have come together in a bid to occupy power in the municipal council in Ambernath in Thane district.

A letter about the formation of this new group has been submitted to the district authorities, he said.

The development comes a day after 12 suspended Congress councillors joined the BJP.

Both Sena and NCP are allies in the Mahayuti government helmed by the BJP.