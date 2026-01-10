  1. Home
New twist in Maharashtra: Now, Sena-NCP unite to keep BJP out

  • Created On:  10 Jan 2026 1:53 PM IST
New twist in Maharashtra: Now, Sena-NCP unite to keep BJP out
Mumbai: In yet another twist to the political saga in the Ambernath Municipal Council in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party along with one independent member on Friday formed a group to stake claim to rule the local body by keeping the BJP away from power.

A senior local leader of the Shiv Sena confirmed that his party, the NCP and one independent have come together in a bid to occupy power in the municipal council in Ambernath in Thane district.

A letter about the formation of this new group has been submitted to the district authorities, he said.

The development comes a day after 12 suspended Congress councillors joined the BJP.

Both Sena and NCP are allies in the Mahayuti government helmed by the BJP.

Ambernath Municipal CouncilpoliticsShiv SenaNCP allianceMaharashtralocal body power struggleMahayuti alliance tensions
Does not reflect party's stance: JD(U) distances itself from Tyagi's Bharat Ratna pitch for Nitish Kumar

Does not reflect partys stance: JD(U) distances itself from Tyagis Bharat Ratna pitch for Nitish Kumar

