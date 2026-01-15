New US envoy Gor got on to right start from first day, opines Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has termed Sergio Gor’s arrival as US Ambassador to India as a pivotal moment for resetting New Delhi–Washington ties, where the American diplomat must act as a "chief restructuring officer" to overcome tariff disputes, market access frictions, and geopolitical divergences, while leveraging shared democratic values to rebuild trust.

"Gor kicked off his first day on the right note: 'No partner is more essential than India,' he declared, stressing that 'it is my goal as ambassador to pursue a very ambitious agenda. We will do this as true strategic partners, each bringing strength, respect and leadership to the table'," Tharoor, himself a former diplomat, wrote in an opinion piece in The Indian Express on Thursday.

"Gor spoke pointedly of 'a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree, but always resolve their differences in the end'. At just 38, Gor represents a new generation of diplomats – less focused on lofty rhetoric and more on transactional deal-making," he added.

Gor’s proximity to President Donald Trump, argued the Thiruvananthapuram MP, gives India a rare opportunity to reset ties that have been strained by tariffs, trade disputes, and geopolitical divergences.

Raising the issue of India–US relations, often hailed as a "natural partnership", but, which, in recent years, been defined more by friction than cooperation, Tharoor, who is also the chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, recounted the imposition of punitive tariffs of up to 50 per cent in August 2025 leading to a 28.5 per cent drop in Indian exports to the US.

Even with peace in Ukraine, India faces tariffs of 25 per cent, leaving its exporters disadvantaged compared to competitors in Southeast Asia, he wrote.

Beyond tariffs, disputes over market access, digital services, and medical devices have deepened mistrust.

India’s pragmatic energy ties with Russia, meanwhile, have complicated Washington’s efforts to isolate Moscow.

The result, Tharoor noted, is an economic landscape transformed "from one of cooperation to one of caution".

Tharoor cast Gor as a “chief restructuring officer” rather than a traditional envoy. His mission is not only to manage diplomacy but to restructure the relationship -- from punitive measures to persistent partnership. Gor’s direct access to Trump is seen as his greatest asset, enabling him to cut through bureaucratic inertia and deliver quick wins.

On his first day in New Delhi, Gor announced India’s inclusion as a full member of Pax Silica – a US-led supply chain partnership in advanced technology. India’s earlier omission had been viewed as a deliberate slight, particularly given its role as a key player in the global AI race. Gor’s statement was welcomed in New Delhi as a symbolic correction and a sign of goodwill.

Another test for Gor will be the revival of the Quad Summit, which India was due to host in 2025 but was postponed amid trade tensions.

The Quad – comprising India, the US, Japan, and Australia – remains central to Indo-Pacific stability. A commitment from Trump to attend the summit in India would be a powerful signal of renewed strategic alignment.

Tharoor, however, warned that Gor’s cautious remark that it may happen "hopefully in a year or two" risks dampening expectations.

Trump’s visit, he argued, would allow both the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rekindle their personal chemistry and reaffirm a shared vision spanning defence, critical minerals, and technology.

The most critical challenge remains the tariff war, where Tharoor insisted that Gor’s success hinges on negotiating a comprehensive bilateral trade deal that reduces tariffs to levels comparable to Britain’s 15 per cent. Such a deal would reposition India not as a target for correction but as a pillar of an alternative supply chain to China.

Only then, he stated, would proposals like swapping discounted Russian crude for US LNG and Permian oil become politically viable.

Moreover, Trump’s reiteration of his "favourite field marshal", Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir’s repeated visits to the US, and reported American interest in Pakistani crypto-currency and rare-earth minerals have unsettled New Delhi.

Pakistan’s offer to Washington for the development of the Pasni port in Balochistan has further raised concerns. As Gor also carries the title of special envoy for the region, Tharoor added warnings of potential conflicts of interest.

If Gor is tasked with balancing ties with both India and Pakistan, his credibility in New Delhi could be tested.

Despite challenges, Gor struck an optimistic tone on arrival: "No partner is more essential than India," he declared, pledging to pursue "a very ambitious agenda" anchored at the highest levels.

He emphasised that "real friends can disagree, but always resolve their differences in the end". Tharoor has interpreted this as a promising start but cautioned that optimism must translate into concrete outcomes.