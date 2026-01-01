New Year turns tragic: 3 young lives lost in Muzaffarpur and Begusarai accidents

Patna: While people across Bihar welcomed the New Year with celebrations, two devastating road accidents in Muzaffarpur and Begusarai plunged families into grief, turning joy into mourning.

A tragic road accident occurred near Gobarsahi Chowk under the Sadar police station area of Muzaffarpur, where two young men lost their lives.

According to police, the victims were riding a motorcycle at high speed when they lost control and rammed into a road divider in the early hours of Thursday, around 12.30 am.

The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was destroyed. Both riders were thrown onto the road and sustained critical injuries.

Despite efforts by locals and police to rush them to the hospital, both died on the way.

The deceased have been identified as Rishabh Kumar, resident of Prabhat Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station and Shashi Ranjan Kumar, resident of the Sahebganj police station area.

Sadar SHO Ashmit Kumar confirmed the incident, stating that preliminary investigation indicates overspeeding and loss of control as the cause.

The bodies were sent to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

As news of the deaths reached their homes, the families—who were waiting to welcome the New Year with their sons—were left shattered. A pall of grief spread across their localities.

In another tragic incident on New Year’s Day, a road accident in Begusarai claimed the life of an 18-year-old youth and left two others injured.

The accident occurred on State Highway-55 near Hardiya Middle School, under the Mufassil police station area, when three friends were returning on a motorcycle after visiting Kanwar Lake.

The deceased has been identified as Gaurav Kumar (18), son of Raja Ram Pandit, a resident of Hanspur Ward-2 under Nayagaon police station.

The injured include Premchand, son of Lakhan Sah, seriously injured and undergoing treatment at a private clinic and Subodh Kumar, son of Ramkishore Mahto, who sustained minor injuries.

According to Subodh Kumar, their motorcycle collided with a cart parked on the roadside.

After the collision, Gaurav fell onto the main road, where a speeding HIWA truck (BR-31GC-0746) ran over him, killing him instantly.

With the help of locals, police seized the truck and detained the driver.

The victim’s body was sent to Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem. The Mufassil police are investigating the incident.

Gaurav Kumar was the only son and sole earning member of his family.

His father works as a mason. The sudden loss has left the family facing an uncertain future, and grief has engulfed the entire neighbourhood.



