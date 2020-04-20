Newborn among 4 PGI employee's family test positive

Chandigarh: Four family members, including a newly born, of a sanitation employee of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) here were the four new coronavirus cases from Punjab's Mohali district on Sunday, an official said.

With this the total number of cases in Mohali district rose to 61. The hospital employee recently tested positive. His 26-year-old wife, his month-old daughter, his 60-year-old mother and a 19-year-old man also tested positive.

"Four more of the immediate family of PGI employee from Nayagaon (of CD ward who tested positive on 17.04.20 and is in PGI isolation since), also test positive,a Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan informed in a tweet. At least two doctors and six nurses at the Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Deli have tested positive for coronavirus, sources said on Sunday. They were all deployed at the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.The hospital has initiated a contact tracing to find out who all had come in contact with them in the last few days. According to a doctor, a 10-month-old baby who was recently brought to the emergency department with respiratory problems had tested positive for COVID-19. Now, the entire Paediatric ICU is being sanitised, the doctor said.