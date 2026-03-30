Next phase of Ratna Bhandar inventory from April 8

Bhubaneswar: The next phase of the inventory of the Puri Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar will be conducted over three days from April 8, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, Harichandan said preparations have been completed for the next phase of the inventory of the Bahar Bhandar or outer chamber.

“During this period, the ornaments and valuables of the deities will be counted, weighed and digitally documented, including through 3D mapping,” he said. The 12th-century shrine is administered by the State Law Department.

The outer chamber houses ornaments and valuables used during major festivals such as the ‘Suna Besha’ (golden attire) ritual of the deities, which is observed five times a year, including once on the chariots during the Rath Yatra. Harichandan said about 80 per cent of the movable treasures kept in the ‘Chalanti’ Ratna Bhandar (ornaments used for daily rituals) were documented on the first day of the inventory on March 25 using 3D mapping, photography and videography.