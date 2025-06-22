NGT takes suo motu cognisance of environmental degradation of Nagpur’s Futala Lake

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report highlighting the declining condition of Futala Lake in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

A bench, headed by judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, registered an original application suo motu (on its own) following a news item titled "Futala Lake’s charm fades amid neglect and poor maintenance".

Referring to the news article, the Bench, also comprising expert member A. Senthil Vel, noted that the lake, once a popular spot for locals, now faces hygiene issues and environmental degradation due to neglect and poor maintenance.

The news item also highlighted that the absence of functional public toilets has led visitors to resort to unhygienic alternatives, and the lake’s shore is covered with trash like flower garlands and plastic bags, causing a foul smell.

"[D]espite efforts by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to prevent the immersion of idols and religious offerings, enforcement remains weak, resulting in continued pollution,” noted the NGT in its order passed on June 5.

The green body said the matter highlighted in the news item attracted the provisions of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Municipal Solid Waste Rules, 2016.

Saying that the power of the NGT to take up the matter suo motu has been recognised by the Supreme Court, the Justice Tyagi-led Bench impleaded the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation as respondent parties to the matter.

"Let notices be issued to the respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit," ordered the green tribunal, transferring the matter for further hearing on August 6 before the Western Zone Bench.

It said that since the place of accrual of the cause of action lies within the jurisdiction of the Pune’s Western Zone Bench, the case should be further heard there.

"Accordingly, the Registry is directed to list the matter before the Western Zone Bench of this Tribunal at Pune on 06.08.2025 after obtaining orders from Hon’ble the Chairperson for transfer of the case, if so required," the NGT ordered.

It added that responses may be filed by the authorities before the Western Zone Bench of the green tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing.