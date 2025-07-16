Live
NHAI Reuses 63 Million Tonnes of Waste to Build 6,634 km in 2023–24
In 2023–24, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) made major progress toward sustainable infrastructure.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) reused over 63 million tonnes of waste to build highways in 2023–24. This shows a big step toward cleaner roads.
Less Pollution, More Roads
NHAI built 6,634 km of highways in 2023–24. This is 20% more than last year. Even with more construction, greenhouse gas emissions dropped from 1.0 to 0.8 metric tonnes of CO2 per km. This means highway building is getting cleaner.
Using Waste Smartly
NHAI used waste materials like fly ash, pond ash, plastic waste, and old asphalt. These materials replaced new raw materials. This helps reduce pollution and saves resources. NHAI requires roads near power plants to use fly ash.
Tree Planting and Water Saving
NHAI planted 56 lakh trees along highways in 2023–24. In 2024–25, it planted 67.47 lakh trees. Water use in dry areas dropped by 74%. These actions help protect nature.
Plastic Waste in Roads
Plastic waste is used in road building in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and parts of NH-48. About 7 tonnes of plastic are reused for every 1 km of four-lane highway. This stops plastic from polluting the environment.
What Leaders Say
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said:
“Sustainability is now part of road construction. NHAI uses recycled materials, builds solar plants, saves rainwater, and protects wildlife.”
Why It Matters
NHAI is building roads that are good for the environment. This shows India is moving toward green and smart highways. The roads will last longer and help communities.
What Result in 2023–24
Highways built 6,634 km
Waste reused 63 million tonnes
Emissions cut From 1.0 to 0.8 metric tonnes CO2/km
Trees planted 56 lakh
Water saved 74% in dry areas