NHRC takes cognisance of assault on Manipuri woman in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding the alleged physical assault of a woman from Manipur by a group of boys in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area after she objected to lewd and racially abusive remarks.

Observing that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, the apex human rights body has issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner, seeking a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

The NHRC said the report is expected to include the present status of the victim’s health as well as the progress of the police investigation.

According to the media report, the incident occurred on March 8 when the victim was taking pictures with her transgender friend from Assam at a park in the Malviya Nagar locality.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police officials stated that four juveniles were apprehended during raids conducted in the locality after the incident was reported within the jurisdiction of the Malviya Nagar Police Station.

According to preliminary information, the victims — a woman from Manipur and a transgender person from Assam — were walking in a park near the Saket court complex when the group allegedly began making racially offensive remarks at them.

When the woman objected to the comments, the situation reportedly escalated into an argument, following which the group allegedly assaulted them -- punching them and hitting them with belts while also hurling abusive and derogatory slurs.

The injured woman was later taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment. Authorities said she is currently stable and sustained minor injuries in the assault.

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed anger over the incident, describing the assault as 'sickening,' and said that repeated attacks on people from the Northeast in mainland India are deeply concerning.



