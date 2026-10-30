NIA arrests absconding accused in Muzaffarpur AK-47 smuggling case

Patna: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding accused in connection with a sophisticated arms smuggling racket involving AK-47 rifles, marking a significant breakthrough in its ongoing investigation into an alleged interstate weapons supply network linked to Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

According to an agency statement issued on Friday, the accused, identified as Sandeep Kumar Sinha, son of Ashok Kumar Sinha and a resident of Maksadpura in Hajipur of Vaishali district, was apprehended on Thursday night from the jurisdiction of the Town Police Station in Vaishali.

The NIA said that a Nexon car, mobile phones, SIM cards and memory cards were seized during the operation. Investigators believe these items could provide crucial leads regarding the activities and contacts of the accused in the alleged smuggling network.

With Sinha's arrest, the total number of accused apprehended in the case has risen to six.

The agency alleged that he had conspired with other accused persons to smuggle prohibited-bore sophisticated weapons, including AK-47 assault rifles, from Nagaland to Bihar.

According to the NIA, the illegal arms trafficking network posed a serious threat to public safety and national security. The agency said the objective of the conspiracy was such that it had the potential to disturb public peace and law and order.

The case, registered as RC-11/2024/NIA/DLI on August 5, 2024, originates from Fakuli Police Station Case No. 19/2024 dated May 7, 2024. The investigation began after an AK-47 rifle fitted with a lens, along with live ammunition, was recovered near Murghatiya Bridge under Fakuli police station limits in Muzaffarpur district.

During the probe, the NIA filed three supplementary charge sheets under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Earlier, the agency had arrested Bhairav Tripathi and Karamullah in August this year.

Further investigation is underway, the NIA said.



