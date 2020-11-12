X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

NIA arrests man for links to LeT

NIA arrests man for links to LeT
x

NIA arrests man for links to LeT

Highlights

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a 28-year-old from Uttara Kannada in Karnataka in connection with the West Bengal Lashkar-e-Taiba recruitment case, officials said on Wednesday.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a 28-year-old from Uttara Kannada in Karnataka in connection with the West Bengal Lashkar-e-Taiba recruitment case, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the NIA, the man identified as Sayyad M Idris was arrested on Tuesday.

The case, which was registered on the basis of an FIR filed by Baduria police station on March 18, 2020, pertaining to Pakistan-based handlers belonging to proscribed terrorist outfit Laskar-e-Taiba using various social media platforms to radicalize and recruit vulnerable youth for sleeper cells, to propagate their ideology and for abetting & advocating unlawful activities.

"The arrested accused Sayyad M Idris was part of various social media groups run by Pakistani-based LeT handlers in their effort to recruit individuals for sleeper cells of LeT and for furthering terrorist activities," the NIA said in a statement.

It said that the accused is being produced before a court in Uttara Kannada and transit remand is being taken to produce him before NIA Court, Kolkata.

A chargesheet was on September 10, 2020, filed in the matter against accused Kolkata resident Tania Parvin. Further investigation in the case is underway. ANI

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X