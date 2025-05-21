NIA, IB grill YouTuber Jyoti, focus on her visits to Pak, China

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials questioned YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested over espionage charge on her alleged links with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs), sources said on Monday, adding that her recent trips to Pakistan, China, Bangladesh and Dubai are also under the scanner.

Jyoti Malhotra's arrest took place in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s military strike on terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK under Operation Sindoor on May 7.

So far, 14 people have been arrested in multiple north Indian states over the past two weeks — including four in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours — for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani operatives, the sources said.

“NIA team was here to interrogate the accused (Jyoti Malhotra),” Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said. The NIA did not comment on the matter. An officer declining to be named said that besides NIA, Malhotra was also questioned by IB and other central intelligence agency officials.

“Information gathered so far reveals she got her passport made in 2018, which is valid till 2028, and that she has since travelled to Pakistan, China, Dubai, Thailand, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Indonesia and other countries. We are gathering more details about her visits, particularly to Pakistan, China, Bangladesh and Dubai,” the officer added.

Elaborating on the involvement of NIA, a second officer also declining to be named said: “The ministry of home affairs (MHA) may consider handing over the case to the federal anti-terror investigation agency for a larger conspiracy probe where Pakistan high commission officials in Delhi and PIOs across the border used Indian influencers/YouTubers for propaganda and to get information from them.”

On Sunday, Hisar SP Sawan had claimed that PIOs were grooming Malhotra to become an asset.

He also claimed that Malhotra had visited Pakistan several times, including a trip before the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, and also travelled to China. It is alleged that 33-year-old Malhotra, a resident of Hisar in Haryana whose YouTube channel and Instagram accounts have 377,000 subscribers and 133,000 followers, got in touch with Pakistani officer Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi in 2023 while seeking a visa. Danish, now declared persona non grata by India, introduced her to Ali Ahwan, who arranged her accommodation and further meetings with Pakistani security officials Shakir and Rana Shahbaz. “She saved Shakir’s contact as ‘Jatt Randhawa’ to avoid suspicion,” an FIR registered against her said.

After returning to India, Malhotra allegedly continued communication with the operatives via encrypted apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Snapchat. She met Danish multiple times at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.

The FIR further claims that Malhotra was part of a wider espionage network operating across Haryana and Punjab, involving agents, informants, and financial handlers.

It, however, remains unknown if she had access to any sensitive information related to Indian military or strategic assets or policies.

Meanwhile, four more people were arrested in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Monday for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Pakistani operatives, taking the total arrests to 14 — eight in Punjab, five in Haryana, and one in UP — in counter-espionage operations, the officials said.