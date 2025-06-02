NIA raids 15 places in Delhi, UP, 6 other states

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out a massive search operation at 15 locations in eight states late on Saturday in connection with a Pakistan-linked espionage case.

Searches were reportedly conducted at the premises of suspects linked with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) in the states of Delhi, Maharashtra (Mumbai), Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Assam and West Bengal.

During the searches, NIA teams found a several electronic gadgets and sensitive financial documents, along with other incriminating materials. These are being thoroughly investigated for clues to the espionage network being operated by agents based in Pakistan as part of an anti-India terror conspiracy.

According to NIA investigations, the suspects targeted in the searches were acting as financial conduits for conducting espionage operations in India and had ties to Pakistani operatives. The case was registered by NIA on May 20 after the arrest of an accused person who had been providing PIOs with sensitive information since 2023 and had received funds through various conduits in India in lieu of leaking classified information related to national security.