NIA raids retired govt employee's house in J&K’s Srinagar

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at the house of a retired government employee in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city in connection with a terror-related case registered in 2024.

Official sources said NIA carried out searches at the house of Gulam Nabi Bhat in the Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinagar city this morning.

The J&K Police and CRPF assisted the NIA sleuths during the search operation.

More details about the raid and official statements are awaited.

The NIA has been investigating high-profile terror cases in the union territory. Some of these include the cases against JKLF chairman Yasin Malik, senior separatist leaders Shabir Shah, Nayeem Khan, Engineer Rashid and others.

In one terror case against Yasin Malik, the NIA succeeded in getting a life term for Yasin Malik. NIA has sought a death sentence for Yasin Malik in the killings of four IAF personnel, including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna.

On January 25, 1990, terrorists from the JKLF attacked Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in Rawalpora, Srinagar, killing four and injuring 30 others. Led by Yasin Malik, the incident remains a significant legal case. Unarmed IAF personnel waiting for transport were attacked. In 2022, Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to charges related to this conspiracy. In early 2025, eyewitnesses identified another suspect, Shaukat Bakshi, in the 1990 killing of the IAF personnel.

Other significant terror-related cases being investigated by NIA include: ‘Ansar Interim’ white collar terror module case, Pahalgam terror attack case, targeted killings and terror funding, Hizbul Mujahideen over-ground worker (OGW) terror network case, and the separatist funding cases.

In another terror-related development, on June 9, 2024, terrorists attacked a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims in the Reasi district of Jammu, killing nine and injuring over 40. The attack caused the bus to fall into a gorge. The case was probed by the NIA. The bus was travelling to the Vaishno Devi shrine when the terrorists fired upon it.

The NIA conducted raids in September 2024 across seven locations in the UT related to the attack and filed chargesheets against the accused in December 2024.