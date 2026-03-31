Nigerian dies after being apprehended; probe underway

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed after her husband attacked her with a small LPG cylinder during a domestic dispute in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area, police said on Monday. The victim has been identified as Poonam, while the accused, Suresh Kumar, has been arrested following the incident that took place at their residence in DDA Janta Flats, they said.

According to the police, the couple got married in 2020 and had recently shifted to Delhi from Rajasthan’s Churu district about a month ago. “The incident came to light after neighbours alerted authorities upon hearing screams from the house.

A police team rushed to the spot and found Poonam lying critically injured. She was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

Initial investigation suggests that the couple had an argument over financial support for the husband’s brother, which escalated into a violent altercation.

During the fight, Kumar picked up a small LPG cylinder and struck his wife multiple times, resulting in fatal injuries, police said. The couple has two daughters -- a four-year-old who currently lives with grandparents in Churu, and another aged around one-and-a-half years who was present at the house at the time of the incident, the officer said.

Police have taken the accused into custody and registered a case of murder. The crime scene has been secured, and forensic teams have inspected the spot. Investigators are also examining the couple’s background and questioning neighbours and relatives to establish the sequence of events leading up to the murder. The body has been sent for postmortem.