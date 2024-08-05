Nine Kanwariyas Electrocuted After Vehicle Hits High-Tension Wire In Bihar's Hajipur

Nine kanwariyas were electrocuted on Sunday night in Bihar's Hajipur district when their vehicle made contact with a high-tension power line in the Sultanpur area.



The tragic incident occurred as a group of kanwariyas traveled in a mini truck to perform a ritual at the Hariharnath Temple. During their journey, the vehicle struck the high-voltage wire, resulting in the deaths of eight boys and causing injuries to others in the ensuing chaos.

Every Monday during the month of Sawan, local boys make a pilgrimage to the Hariharnath Temple to perform this ritual.

Upon receiving news of the accident, several police personnel, along with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), rushed to the scene.

Local resident Dharmendra Kumar Paswan criticized the electricity department, stating, "Despite repeated calls, they did not answer the phone or take any immediate action. As a consequence, eight people are dead, and still, there was no prompt response from the electricity department."

An official noted, "The devotees were on their way to Baba Dham with a DJ trolley when it came into contact with an 11,000-volt wire, resulting in the death of eight people."