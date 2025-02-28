Live
Nine-year-old Afrin walks for first time
New Delhi : Suffering from a rare bowleg deformity since birth, nine-year-old Afrin took her first independent steps after undergoing successful treatment at a private hospital here. The child, diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) with congenital pseudoarthrosis of the tibia, had been struggling with mobility since birth, said Vikram Khanna, Senior Consultant in Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement at Aakash Healthcare.
Her condition persisted despite undergoing surgery at the age of six, making even basic movements a challenge. Khanna said the child’s condition was challenging for the medical team, as the primary issue was the non-union of her bones, meaning they failed to fuse properly after surgery. Additionally, her bone marrow was thin and the overall bone quality was poor, increasing the risk of fractures, Khanna said in a statement.
“The biggest challenge was that her bones did not heal together as expected. Even if we managed to treat her, the risk of refracture remained extremely high,” he said.
Traditional surgical methods, including bone plating and grafting, were considered but deemed insufficient. Instead, the team opted for a specialised approach combining multiple procedures to enhance the chances of recovery. Aashish Chaudhry, director and head of the Department of Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement at Aakash Healthcare, said the surgery involved the removal of abnormal tissue growth (hamartomas) from both legs, followed by a bone graft to strengthen the tibia. “We then stabilised the bone using a Titanium Elastic Nailing System (TENS), supplemented by K-wiring of the fibula,” Chaudhry said, adding that to ensure proper bone healing, an Ilizarov external fixator was applied to keep the bones aligned during the recovery process.