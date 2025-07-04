Nipah Virus Alert in Kerala 2025 | Cases Reported in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad

Kerala Health Department gave an alert after two possible Nipah virus cases in Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad.

The cases are two women — one from Palakkad, one from Malappuram. Early tests at Kozhikode and Malappuram hospitals show signs of Nipah. Samples are sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune to confirm.

The government started safety actions before test results came. A 38-year-old woman from Palakkad is in a private hospital in Perinthalmanna and may get special antibody treatment. Over 100 people close to her are watched closely.

Some areas in Palakkad — Wards 7, 8, 9, 11 of Thachanattukkara Panchayat and Wards 17, 18 of Karimbuzha Panchayat — are marked as containment zones. People there must follow strict health rules.

The woman from Malappuram is treated at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

The state made 26 quick response teams in the three districts. These teams find people near the patients, watch symptoms, and inform the public. Police help find contacts.

District leaders set zones and tell the public about safety rules. Helplines are ready for help.

Health Minister Veena George said hospitals are ready and checks increased. Officials look at recent sudden or unknown deaths for signs of Nipah.

The government will have more meetings to plan next steps.