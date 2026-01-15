Nipah virus: Two nurses shifted to Kolkata hospital



The two nurses, who tested positive for Nipah virus, have been admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital in Kolkata, a senior state health department official said, while describing their condition as extremely critical on Wednesday.

Both the health workers had tested positive for the virus on Monday.

One was brought to the hospital on Tuesday night, while the other, a house staff member, was shifted from Burdwan Medical College and Hospital early Wednesday, he added.

"The health condition of both of them remains extremely critical. They are still in a coma and admitted to the ICCU," the official of the health department told PTI. Incidentally, a resident medical officer (RMO) at Barasat hospital, who had been in contact with the infected nurses, also showed symptoms of Nipah, he said.

"The RMO has been placed under isolation, though tests conducted at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at Kalyani AIIMS, including nasal swab, blood, urine, and throat swab, came back negative," he added.