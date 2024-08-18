  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Nirbhaya's Mother Calls For Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Over Kolkata Doctor Case

Nirbhayas Mother Calls For Mamata Banerjees Resignation Over Kolkata Doctor Case
x
Highlights

  • Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim, criticizes West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's handling of trainee doctor's murder case, calling for her resignation amid ongoing protests.
  • Devi stated, "Mamata Banerjee is protesting to mislead the public

Asha Devi, mother of the victim in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case known as Nirbhaya, has publicly criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's response to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Devi called for Banerjee's resignation, claiming she has "failed to handle the situation" effectively.

Speaking to PTI, Devi accused Banerjee of attempting to divert public attention through protests rather than using her authority to act against the perpetrators. The case involves a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Devi stated, "Mamata Banerjee is protesting to mislead the public. As a woman and the state's leader, she should have taken strict action. Her failure to manage the situation warrants her resignation."

The incident has sparked widespread protests among medical students and doctors across India. Banerjee led a rally in Kolkata demanding justice and capital punishment for the culprits. However, Devi views this as an attempt to deflect from the core issues.

Highlighting the broader implications, Devi emphasized that such incidents reflect poorly on women's safety nationwide. She called for both central and state governments to prioritize swift judicial action against rapists to prevent future occurrences.

Initially investigated by West Bengal Police, the case has since been transferred to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court, citing lapses in the local police investigation. This development underscores the case's complexity and the growing demand for a thorough and impartial investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X