Nirbhaya's Mother Calls For Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Over Kolkata Doctor Case

Asha Devi, mother of the victim in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case known as Nirbhaya, has publicly criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's response to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Devi called for Banerjee's resignation, claiming she has "failed to handle the situation" effectively.

Speaking to PTI, Devi accused Banerjee of attempting to divert public attention through protests rather than using her authority to act against the perpetrators. The case involves a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Devi stated, "Mamata Banerjee is protesting to mislead the public. As a woman and the state's leader, she should have taken strict action. Her failure to manage the situation warrants her resignation."

The incident has sparked widespread protests among medical students and doctors across India. Banerjee led a rally in Kolkata demanding justice and capital punishment for the culprits. However, Devi views this as an attempt to deflect from the core issues.

Highlighting the broader implications, Devi emphasized that such incidents reflect poorly on women's safety nationwide. She called for both central and state governments to prioritize swift judicial action against rapists to prevent future occurrences.

Initially investigated by West Bengal Police, the case has since been transferred to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court, citing lapses in the local police investigation. This development underscores the case's complexity and the growing demand for a thorough and impartial investigation.

