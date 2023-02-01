Nirmala Sitaraman tables Union Budget 2023-24, here are few highlights

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman has tabled the Budget 2023-24 on Wednesday in the parliament that attracted a major section is of people. Going the highlights of the budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave good news to the unemployed in the budget for the financial year 2023-24. Nirmala Sitharaman, who revealed that she is giving priority to seven items in the budget, said that she is giving priority to education in her budget. On this occasion, he said that 38,800 teachers will be appointed for Ekalavya Model Residential Schools.



Teachers and support staff will be recruited for individual schools. The Finance Minister announced in his budget speech that 38,800 teachers and other support staff will be recruited for these schools in the next three years. Also, the minister revealed that around 3.5 lakh tribal students are studying in 740 Eklavya model residential schools across the country.

In addition to the 157 medical colleges established since 2014, the center will establish 157 new nursing colleges. It was also revealed in the Lok Sabha that a tribal PVTG mission will be set up. She said that PMP BTG development mission is to improve the socio-economic status of tribals. For implementation of this scheme in next 3 years Rs. She revealed that 15,000 crores are being made available.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given relief to wage earners. The income tax limit has been increased from Rs.5 lakh to Rs.7 lakh. Also, the tax slabs of employees have been reduced from 6 pc to 5 pc at present. Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the income tax concession limit will be increased to Rs. 7 lakh in the new tax system. This is to provide relief to the tax payers and the middle class.