Nishant Kumar pays tribute to Ram Manohar Lohia, hails Nitish Kumar’s governance

Patna: Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, visited the office of Janata Dal United (JD(U)), where he garlanded the oil portrait of socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia and paid floral tribute.

During his visit, Nishant Kumar was accorded a warm welcome by party leaders and workers. He spent nearly an hour at the party headquarters, holding discussions with party functionaries on organisational matters and the functioning of the government.

Speaking to IANS, Nishant Kumar took a swipe at the pre-2005 government in Bihar, stating that the state had witnessed frequent incidents of riots and violence during that period. He credited his father with restoring law and order and bringing stability to the state.

Nishant Kumar emphasised the deep influence of Ram Manohar Lohia on his father’s political ideology. “Nitish Kumar regarded Lohia as his mentor and was profoundly inspired after hearing him speak at Gandhi Maidan in Patna,” Nishant Kumar told IANS.

Highlighting Lohia’s principles, Nishant Kumar said they centred on gender equality, elimination of caste and social discrimination, economic justice, and adherence to truth and non-violence.

“My father adopted these ideals and implemented them in governance for public welfare. He introduced a 50 per cent reservation for women and worked to ensure inclusive development across all sections of society. He has always followed the path of truth and maintained integrity in public life,” Nishant told IANS.

The visit and his remarks have drawn attention in political circles, as it marks a rare public and political engagement by Nishant Kumar.

Nishant Kumar once again underscored that when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assumed office in 2005, Bihar was grappling with frequent incidents of riots and unrest -- a situation he said was effectively brought under control under his father’s leadership.

On the occasion of Bihar Diwas, Nishant Kumar extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of the state.

He remarked, “Today, we celebrate Bihar Diwas with great pride. Bihar is known for its glorious history, rich culture, and steady progress, and this day reminds us to cherish and uphold our heritage.”