Nishikant needs to consult mental doctor: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: The BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, on Monday said BJP MP Nishikant Dubey needs to consult a “mental doctor” for making “outrageous” remarks against freedom fighter and former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik. Condemning Dubey’s comments, the BJD chief said, “I think the BJP MP needs some mental doctor’s attention for saying these outrageous things.”

Dubey, in a statement on March 27, had claimed that Biju Patnaik was the link between former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the CIA during the war against China in the 1960s.

The BJD president told reporters outside the Assembly, “I am surprised at Dubey’s outrageous remarks. I do not think that Nehru had set up an office next to his in Delhi, while Biju Babu was still the chief minister of Odisha, to carry out tactics and fight the Chinese.”

Going down memory lane, he said, “I was very young at that time, about 13 years old, and I remember how furious Biju Babu was about the Chinese attack and how much he did to repel it.”

The BJD senior vice-president, Debi Prasad Mishra, strongly condemned Dubey’s statement and demanded an apology from him for making such “insulting” remarks against a “patriot”.

The BJP MP, Bibhu Prasad Tarai, said, “There should be no doubt that Biju Patnaik was an icon. Dubey was presenting some old documents. The history should be reviewed in this case also.”

The BJP leader and newly elected Rajya Sabha member Dilip Ray, in a post on X, said, “Biju Babu’s life was a testament to courage, sacrifice, vision, and uncompromising patriotism. He was not merely a towering leader of Odisha, but one of the rare nation-builders whose life and work left an indelible mark on India’s political and strategic history.”

“To reduce his extraordinary contribution to India and Odisha into loose and sensational political remarks is both unfair and deeply disrespectful. One may debate history, governments, or decisions taken in complex and difficult times — but no one has the right to question Biju Babu’s nationalist spirit, his integrity, or his unwavering commitment to India,” Ray said.