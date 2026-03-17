Nita Ambani gets KISS Humanitarian Award

Bhubaneswar: Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was honoured with KISS Humanitarian Award 2025 here on Monday. The ceremony took place on the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) campus. The award was presented by the institution’s founder, Achyuta Samanta, in recognition of her extensive work in social development through the Reliance Foundation.

The KISS Humanitarian Award is a gold-plated trophy featuring two hands lifting a heart, symbolising compassion, hope and the transformative power of humanitarian service. The event was attended by senior functionaries of the KISS and members of the Reliance Foundation. Earlier, Nita Ambani was received at the campus by Achyuta Samanta and other senior officials. Nita interacted with the students of KIIT University and KISS, sharing insights and encouraging their academic and personal growth.